No. 10 USC at Stanford kicks off Pac-12 football season

No. 10 Southern California plays at Stanford in the Pac-12’s first conference game this season. Both teams are coming off convincing wins. The Trojans kicked off the Lincoln Riley era with a 66-11 rout over Rice behind Caleb Williams’ 249 yards and two TDs passing. Stanford opened the season with a 41-10 win over FCS opponent Colgate to snap a seven-game losing streak. Arizona State also gets a big test at No. 11 Oklahoma State after rolling over Northern Arizona in its opener.

By The Associated Press

