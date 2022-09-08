Miller, Lamoureux twins elected to US Hockey Hall of Fame

Longtime NHL goaltender Ryan Miller and Olympic gold medal-winning women’s hockey stars Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando headline the 2022 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. Three-time Paralympic gold medal-winning sled hockey goalie Steve Cash and late USA Hockey executive Jim Johannson were also elected. Miller backstopped the U.S. to the final of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and has the most NHL victories of any American-born goalie. The Lamoureux twins helped the U.S. beat Canada for gold at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang with Lamoureux-Davidson scoring the shootout winner. Johannson was general manager of the men’s team that year before dying unexpectedly at age 53 a few weeks before the start of the tournament.

