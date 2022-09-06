Caleb Williams shines in USC debut, Nix struggles for Oregon

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — They’re all set at quarterback at USC and may have just found the answer in Arizona. The verdict’s still out in Oregon and definitely up in the air at Colorado. The QB play ranged from spotty to spectacular around the Pac-12 coming out of the first week. A quartet of transfers certainly shined, including Caleb Williams for the 10th-ranked Trojans, Jayden de Laura for Arizona, Michael Penix Jr. for Washington and Cameron Ward with Washington State. Not as much for Bo Nix, who struggled in a 49-3 loss to defending national champion Georgia.

