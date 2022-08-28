Colombia up next for USA Basketball in World Cup qualifying

MIAMI (AP) — For the USA Basketball World Cup qualifying team, there was no time to celebrate after moving into first place in their group. There was an overnight flight to catch. A game at Barranquilla, Colombia awaits the Americans on Monday night. It’s the second and final matchup in this two-game qualifying window. A win would put the U.S. on the brink of clinching a spot in the 32-team field for next year’s World Cup.

