3 arrested in Washington State in yoga tax fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York say three individuals in Washington State have been arrested on charges that they dodged taxes while living lavishly as they operated a multimillion dollar nationwide yoga network. The arrests occurred Wednesday. A complaint unsealed in Manhattan federal court said the “Yoga to the People” organization promoted itself from 2006 to 2020 as a group featuring no-ego teachers to convince people that “yoga is for everyone.” Authorities say the organization started on the Lower East Side of Manhattan before becoming extremely popular and spreading elsewhere, including California, Colorado, Arizona, Florida and Washington State.

