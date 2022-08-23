Remodeled Broncos turn to Wilson to end long playoff drought

The Denver Broncos have changed head coaches, starting quarterbacks and even owners since going 7-10 last season and extending their playoff drought to six seasons. New owner Rob Walton paid a world sports record $4.65 billion for the franchise and second-year general manager George Payton hired new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and traded for quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. Although Hackett has never been an NFL head coach and he has three first-time coordinators the Broncos expect to return to contention in 2022 behind Wilson and a refurbished roster featuring Wilson, Patrick Surtain, Justin Simmons and Randy Gregory.

By The Associated Press

