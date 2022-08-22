Hackett ‘sorry’ for Broncos’ preseason performance vs Bills
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos looked disjointed and out-of-sync in a 42-15 preseason loss in Buffalo. First-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett apologized for the performance. He remains steadfast in his stance not to play Russell Wilson and many of the other starters before the season opener in Seattle. Hackett knows the Broncos faithful are eager to get a glimpse of Wilson and company in action for the preseason finale this weekend when Denver hosts Minnesota. But keeping starters on the sideline was a strategy that worked when Hackett was the offensive coordinator in Green Bay last season.