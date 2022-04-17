Sheriff: Man kills self after shooting at neighbors

FLORISSANT, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating why a man shot at the homes of his neighbors in a Colorado mountain community early Sunday, leading residents to be evacuated. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says the man was later found dead in his home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Florissant. No one else was injured. The sheriff’s office says about 11 residents were evacuated in an emergency tactical vehicle by the SWAT team and the suspect continued to fire shots after the evacuation. It says multiple firing points were set up inside the gunman’s home.