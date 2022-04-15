Deputies fatally shoot suspect in northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in northern Colorado are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies attempted to contact the unidentified man Thursday at the county’s landfill and opened fire, hitting the suspect. It didn’t release any other details about what led up to the shooting but said a handgun was found next to the man. The sheriff’s office says the man was taken to the hospital where he died. It says a woman reported the man had assaulted her earlier in the week and was making threats against her and her children.