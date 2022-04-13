Wind whips destructive wildfires in New Mexico, Colorado

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and PAUL DAVENPORT

Associated Press

Firefighters are battling a wind-driven blaze that has burned at least 150 homes, barns and other structures in a mountain community in drought-stricken New Mexico. The blaze on the northeastern side of Ruidoso was fueled by winds between 50 and 90 mph when it was sparked Tuesday. Village officials say evacuations have displaced close to 4,000 residents and Ruidoso schools remained closed Wednesday. Meanwhile, crews in Colorado were fighting two grass fires that forced temporary evacuations. Forecasters issued red flag warnings for a wide swath that included parts of New Mexico, Colorado and Texas as dry conditions continue to plague the region.