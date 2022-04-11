Colorado lawmakers pass bill making Juneteenth state holiday

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers have passed a bill designating Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S., as an official state holiday, and Gov. Jared Polis is expected to sign it. Colorado Politics reports that the House on Monday overwhelmingly passed the legislation recognizing the June 19 paid holiday. It easily passed the Senate in March. Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, that they were free. It was two months after the Confederacy surrendered and more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.