Colorado board OKs removing word ‘squaw’ from several sites

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado advisory board has begun the process of removing the word “squaw” from 28 of the state’s peaks, valleys, passes and creeks. The Colorado Sun reports the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board met Sunday and considered task force recommendations from local communities. The board approved new names for nearly two dozen features but deferred a handful of name changes to a federal task force and steered clear of suggestions for naming features after people. The word “squaw,” derived from the Algonquin language, may once have simply meant “woman.” But over generations, it morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women.