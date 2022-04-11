Activists stand by fired suburban Denver police chief

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Community leaders and activists are standing by a suburban Denver police chief who was fired last week despite being credited for working to rebuild trust with residents following the death of Elijah McClain. At a rally Monday, Vanessa Wilson said her firing was part of a “political agenda.” Wilson said those who lead police departments need to be willing to stand up to unions and willing to fire officers that engage in misconduct. However, one city council member blamed Wilson for poor morale in the department, calling her an insecure and insular leader more focused on community relations than in managing the police department