Teller County deputy arrested, fired after alleged threats

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has been arrested and fired after allegedly threatening several people inside a home in Florissant. The Gazette reports that Mark Bissett, who was off-duty at the time, was arrested Saturday morning for investigation of burglary, felony menacing, trespassing and prohibited use of a weapon. He was fired later in the day, according to a sheriff’s office statement. Court documents state that an Indian Creek subdivision property owner called 911 to report that Bissett drove a four-wheeler to the property and threatened the owner. Bissett appeared intoxicated, had a revolver in a holster, and identified himself as a sheriff’s deputy, the owner reported.