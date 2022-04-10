Firefighters battle small wildfire along river in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters in Pueblo were battling a wildfire on Sunday that charred roughly 20 acres of a grassy, wooded area along the Arkansas River. No structures were immediately damaged as about 50 personnel fought the fire in dry and windy conditions on the north bank of the river. Pueblo Fire Capt. Woody Percival says firefighters stopped the blaze from approaching 15 homes in a rural development. Crews were taking advantage of a shift in wind direction to attack hot spots in the fire zone, which has tall trees and heavy underbrush. The cause of the fire was unknown.