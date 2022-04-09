Southwest Colorado farmers punished by drought

By CHRIS OUTCALT

The Colorado Sun

PLEASANT VIEW, Colo. (AP) — The persistent drought that scientists believe is the driest 22-year stretch in the past 1,200 years hit southwest Colorado harder than just about anywhere else in 2021. The Colorado Sun reports farmers and ranchers with junior water rights along the Dolores River got around 10% or less of what they’re used to receiving, and last year’s difficult conditions piled onto an equally dry 2020. About 60% of the already diminished supply went to senior water users. Many farmers in the area are worried about the long-term financial impact if the region doesn’t get a better water year soon.