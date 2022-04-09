Colorado Republicans back election denier for Senate primary

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Republicans have voted to place on their U.S. Senate primary ballot a state representative who supports former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election. State representative Ron Hanks attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Hanks was the lead choice of 3,700 delegates to the state GOP’s assembly, winning 39% of the vote during balloting Saturday. Hanks’ only rival in the June 28 Republican Senate primary will be businessman Joe O’Dea. He chose to circulate petitions to get on the ballot rather than go through the assembly.