Jury convicts man who shot protesters in suburban Denver

DENVER (AP) — A man who shot and wounded two demonstrators while apparently aiming at a Jeep that was headed toward the crowd during a protest in suburban Denver in 2020 has been convicted of assault, attempted manslaughter and illegally discharging his gun. The Denver Post reports 24-year-old Samuel Young, of Wheat Ridge, was found guilty Thursday. He fired five shots at the Jeep as it headed toward the crowd during a protest in Aurora against police violence. Two shots hit the back of the Jeep, and two hit fellow protesters. The Jeep driver was not criminally charged.