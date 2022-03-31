Colorado man pleads guilty to stabbing girlfriend in Montana

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A former Salida, Colorado resident has pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide for fatally stabbing his girlfriend last year, soon after they moved to Montana. Ronald Walter Roberts has been jailed since his arrest for stabbing 38-year-old Carmen Edwards in Butte in June 2021. Roberts’ father called police to report his son had killed Edwards. Responding officers said Roberts was yelling that he was the devil and officers needed to kill him. Court records say he had blood all over his face and arms. Prosecutors have not said what led to the stabbing. Roberts entered his plea Thursday. A sentencing date has not been set.