Jurors deliberating over force used on Denver protesters

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Friday in a federal lawsuit accusing police of using indiscriminate force against people protesting in Denver the police killing of George Floyd two years ago, violating their constitutional rights. The federal civil rights case was brought by 12 protesters who were hit by everything from pepper spray to a Kevlar-bag filled with lead shot fired from a shotgun. It’s believed to be the first challenging police tactics during the 2020 protests that erupted around the nation to go to trial. Denver says mistakes were made during the unprecedented protests but says officers had to react to violent agitators in the crowds.