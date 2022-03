DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jaylen Sims had 17 points to lead five UNC Wilmington players in double figures as the Seahawks defeated Northern Colorado 80-64 in the College Basketball Invitational semifinals. Jamahri Harvey added 15 points for the Seahawks on Tuesday night. Shykeim Phillips chipped in 13, James Baker Jr. scored 11 and Jamarii Thomas had 10. Matt Johnson II led the Bears with 16 points.