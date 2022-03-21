Colorado city remembers 10 killed at supermarket 1 year ago

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado city is marking the one-year anniversary of a shooting at a busy supermarket that left 10 people dead. Events include a communitywide moment of silence at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, about the time a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. At 4:30 p.m., residents will gather at a bandshell in a park downtown at an event that Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to attend. There also will be ceremony at Boulder’s police department commemorating the death of an officer killed after rushing into the store. The remodeled supermarket reopened last month but will be closed for the anniversary.