Managing crowded parks raises equity, access concerns

By MICHAEL BOOTH

The Colorado Sun

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s open spaces are growing alarmingly crowded on popular days. The Colorado Sun reports that visitation at many close-in Front Range state parks has doubled or nearly tripled in recent years. And the state parks commission may have just opened the gates on a new flood. The annual state parks pass will be only $29 in 2023, tacked on to annual car registration with an option to decline it. That’s less than half the current $80 fee for one car. Some open space managers say park users should expect more experiments with timed-entry reservation systems and shuttles from remote parking areas.