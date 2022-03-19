Police officer arrested on suspicion of child abuse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a Colorado Springs police officer has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, child abuse and other charges. Police Lt. James Sokolik said in a news release that Shane Reed was arrested Friday after detectives learned he was allegedly engaged in criminal activity. The Gazette reports Reed was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, child abuse, menacing and harassment stemming from an investigation earlier this month. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf. He was booked into the El Paso County jail and was also placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department since 2018.