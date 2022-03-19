Bicycle group seeks new trails under proposed power lines

By SAM BRASCH

Colorado Public Radio

DENVER (AP) — A bicycle advocacy group wants new trails to be built under the hundreds of miles of transmission lines Colorado expects to build in the coming years as the state transitions to more renewable energy. Colorado Public Radio reports Bicycle Colorado is pushing for state legislation to require utility companies to suggest the idea to local governments. The proposal would allow electric companies to enter into contracts with communities or private landowners to build the trails. Those companies would also be required to compile educational materials about the benefits of power line trails. No private landowners would be forced to build bike paths across their property.