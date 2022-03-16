Jokic shines, Nuggets cruise to 127-109 victory over Wizards

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 13 rebounds in an efficient 26-minute performance to help the Denver Nuggets cruise to a 127-109 victory over the struggling Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Jokic reached 10,001 career NBA points — all with Denver — and added eight assists while falling two shy of his 19th triple-double the season. The four-time All-Star shot 10 of 14 from the floor, hitting both 3-pointers and all seven foul shots he attempted as the Nuggets improved to 2-0 on their three-game East Coast trip. Bones Hyland added 17 points for a Denver team battling to seal one of six automatic Western Conference playoff spots. Deni Avdija scored 19 points for Washington.