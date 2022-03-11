AP source: Markieff Morris on verge of returning to Heat

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Markieff Morris is finally on the cusp of returning to the Miami Heat. A person with knowledge of the situation says Morris has received clearance to play again. That move that comes more than four months after he was injured in a scuffle with Denver’s Nikola Jokic. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the clearance has not been revealed publicly. One of the final steps in the process toward a return came in recent days when Morris’ case was heard by the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play Panel.