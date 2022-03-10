DA to drop murder charge against Denver TV station guard

By THOMAS PEIPERT

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors plan to drop a second-degree murder charge against a former television station security guard who shot a pro-police demonstrator following protests in downtown Denver in 2020. The district attorney’s office said Thursday it could not prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Matthew Dolloff was hired by KUSA-TV to protect a producer covering the October 2020 “Patriot Muster” demonstration and “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” counterprotest. Police say the victim, 49-year-old Lee Keltner, was arguing with a Black man as the rallies broke up and then got into an altercation with Dolloff. Dolloff’s attorneys claimed he was acting in self-defense.