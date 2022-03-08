Cattle ranchers don’t want Montana wolves moved to Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The Montana Stockgrowers Association has asked its state’s wildlife agency to reject any requests to capture wolves in Montana to be transplanted in Colorado, where voters narrowly passed a wolf reintroduction plan. The Montana cattle ranchers say Colorado ranchers don’t have any management tools in place to protect their property from the predators. Under the voter-approved measure, wolves must start being moved to Colorado by the end of 2023. Colorado wildlife managers have said their preference is to capture wolves in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming to bring to Colorado. Wildlife officials in Montana say Colorado hasn’t requested any wolves yet.