‘We have to stand up:’ US govs impose sanctions on Russia

Some U.S. governors are taking matters into their own hands and imposing their own economic sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to remove Russian-sourced products from stores in the commonwealth. According to KDVR-TV, Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado directed his state’s Office of Information Technology and the Department of Personnel and Administration to look through current state contracts to see if there are any Russian state-owned companies currently doing business with Colorado. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, of Virginia, ordered the Department of General Services to review all contracts to determine whether any state tax dollars were being spent on goods and services from primarily Russian companies.