Black entrepreneurs still face hurdles to open businesses

By MEGAN ULU-LANI BOYANTON

The Denver Post

DENVER (AP) — While any small-business owner can have trouble getting loans, entrepreneurs of color can and do run into extra hurdles. The Denver Post reports that a recent LendingTree study ranks Denver as one of the 10 U.S. metropolitan areas with the lowest percentage of Black-owned businesses. Of almost 70,000 businesses in the Denver area, only 999, or 1.4%, are Black-owned, the study determined after analyzing U.S. Census data. About 6% of the Denver metropolitan area’s population identifies as Black. Business owners say they have problems getting access to capital, investment and support. Several local initiatives are addressing the longstanding issue.