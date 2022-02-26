Skip to Content
AP Colorado
By
Published 8:10 AM

Black entrepreneurs still face hurdles to open businesses

KRDO

By MEGAN ULU-LANI BOYANTON
The Denver Post

DENVER (AP) — While any small-business owner can have trouble getting loans, entrepreneurs of color can and do run into extra hurdles. The Denver Post reports that a recent LendingTree study ranks Denver as one of the 10 U.S. metropolitan areas with the lowest percentage of Black-owned businesses. Of almost 70,000 businesses in the Denver area, only 999, or 1.4%, are Black-owned, the study determined after analyzing U.S. Census data. About 6% of the Denver metropolitan area’s population identifies as Black. Business owners say they have problems getting access to capital, investment and support. Several local initiatives are addressing the longstanding issue. 

AP Colorado

Associated Press

