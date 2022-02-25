Colorado announces plan to move past COVID-19 emergency

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has announced the state’s roadmap for moving past the COVID-19 emergency. Polis says that residents who are fully vaccinated can return to living a “normal” life. The Democratic governor notes that some public settings still have mask requirements so residents should still carry masks. The plan aims to reduce the likelihood of future health emergencies. It includes improving hospital readiness with testing and COVID-19 approved therapies, expanding the healthcare workforce, updating virus surge plans and promoting indoor air quality improvements. The state also plans to promote federal policy changes for mass testing, healthcare job training and long term COVID-19 research.