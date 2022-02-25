Attacks from within seen as a growing threat to elections

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

Election officials preparing for this year’s midterms have yet another security concern to add to an already long list – threats from within. In a handful of states, authorities are investigating whether local officials directed or aided in suspected security breaches at their own election offices. At least some have expressed doubt about the 2020 presidential election, and information gleaned from the breaches has surfaced in conspiracy theories pushed by allies of former President Donald Trump. Adding to the concern is a wave of candidates for state and local election offices who parrot Trump’s false claims. Giving them authority over elections is like putting arsonists in charge of a fire department, one election official says.