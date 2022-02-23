Parents of baby among 5 who died in suspected mass overdose

DENVER (AP) — Police say five people who died of suspected fentanyl overdoses in a suburban Denver apartment included both parents of an infant who was found alive in the home. The parents have been identified as 24-year-old Sabas Marquez and 28-year-old Karina Rodriguez. Police say their child is now being cared for by a relative. The cause of the deaths of all five people still need to be confirmed by laboratory tests but authorities believe they died after taking cocaine laced with fentanyl on Sunday in the apartment in Commerce City. The Drug Enforcement Administration says it’s unusual to have so many suspected overdose deaths in one location.