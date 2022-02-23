Montana county reports 3 recent fentanyl overdose deaths

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana county has reported three accidental fentanyl overdose deaths in less than a month. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Tuesday that in investigating the deaths that happened between Jan. 28 and Feb. 15, counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl were found on or near the deceased. A fourth overdose death was believed to be a suicide. Dutton had issued a warning on Jan. 19 saying emergency medical providers in the Helena area had to use naloxone to reverse overdoses due to fentanyl laced drugs in at least 11 cases in just a few days.