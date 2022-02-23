Fire starts at Denver area apartment complex after explosion

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters say a fire broke out at an apartment building complex in suburban Denver following an explosion. It’s not known yet what caused Wednesday’s fire in Westminster or if anyone was injured. There are several buildings of units at the complex and residents of five were told to evacuate by firefighters. The fire and explosion came a day after a home in Westminster was leveled in an explosion. Police say possible human remains were detected in the destroyed home, which is about two miles away from the apartment complex. The investigation into the home explosion is expected to take weeks.