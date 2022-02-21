Black ski groups promote camaraderie, inclusion in industry

By TATIANA FLOWERS

The Colorado Sun

DENVER (AP) — About a thousand members of the National Brotherhood of Skiers recently gathered in Snowmass to celebrate their unique presence in the ski and snowboarding industry. The Colorado Sun reports that for nearly 50 years, the organization has helped people find their way to the mountains. The group is now comprised of 54 independent ski clubs scattered across America and has grown from 350 people at inception to about 5,000 members of highly skilled, predominantly Black skiers and snowboarders. The gathering promotes a message that skiing should be open to all. The industry has historically been dominated by white, male participants.