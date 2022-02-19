Small breweries scramble for cans amid supply crunch

By MATT BLOOM

Colorado Public Radio

DENVER (AP) — Hundreds of small breweries are scrambling to find new suppliers after Colorado-based Ball Corporation decided to raise its minimum can order fivefold. Colorado Public Radio reports the new policy increases Ball’s minimum order from about 200,000 cans per variety of beer to about 1 million cans per variety. The company says it made the decision due to a demand spike brought on by the pandemic. Many breweries that can’t meet the new minimum are scrambling for new sources, which oftentimes charge more than Ball. That could mean higher prices for consumers. The Brewers Association estimates about 1,000 companies have had to find new can suppliers.