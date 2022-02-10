Man wanted in Colorado double homicide arrested in Kansas

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A man wanted in a double homicide in suburban Denver has been arrested in central Kansas. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado says on its Facebook page that 29-year-old Casey Devol, of Franktown, Colorado, was arrested Wednesday in Salina. Officials say he’ll be held in the Saline County Jail until he can be extradited to Colorado. Police say Devol is suspected in the shooting deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Franktown home’s garage early Tuesday morning. Investigators believe the pair were killed Monday night. Their names have not been released. Douglas County Sheriff’s officials say Devol knew both victims, and surveillance video shows him at the home at the time of the killings.