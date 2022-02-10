Germany wins Olympic relay, sweeps luge gold medals

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Germany 4, Rest of World 0. The Beijing Olympics were a luge runaway for the world’s sliding superpower. The Germans won gold in men’s, women’s and doubles events and then put those champions in the team relay and watched them end the season with one more victory. Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig and the doubles team of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt finished in 3 minutes, 3.406 seconds at the Yanqing Sliding Center. That was 0.080 seconds ahead of silver-medalist Austria and 0.948 seconds ahead of bronze-medalist Latvia.