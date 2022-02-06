Access still an issue in Colorado’s aid-in-dying programs

By CLAIRE CLEVELAND

Colorado Public Radio

DENVER (AP) — Hundreds of terminally ill patients have been prescribed aid-in-dying medication since it became legal in Colorado in 2017, and more people have sought out the process each year. But access is still an issue, and many patients are forced to travel to Denver for a prescription. Colorado Public Radio reports a University of Colorado Hospital survey of 300 physicians found that while an overwhelming majority of doctors were willing to refer patients for medical aid in dying, less than half were willing to act as a consulting physician. Even fewer were willing to act as an attending physician. State law requires an attending and consulting physician for every case.