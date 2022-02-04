Suspect arrested in kidnapping of Bloomberg ranch worker

MEEKER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the alleged kidnapping of a woman who works at a Colorado ranch owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. They say 48-year-old Joseph Beecher allegedly took the woman from the ranch at gunpoint Wednesday and to several places in the Denver area before heading to neighboring Wyoming. The Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office in Colorado say Beecher was arrested Thursday after he and the woman were found at a motel in Cheyenne, Wyoming. It says Beecher doesn’t have any connection to the alleged victim or the Bloomberg family. It is not known if Beecher has a lawyer.