Colorado supermarket reopening months after mass shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado supermarket where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting last year is set to reopen Feb. 9 with a ceremony to remember those who lost their lives. Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers, made the announcement Friday. The market in Boulder has been redesigned with input from employees and area residents, according to Kroger Co., which owns the King Soopers chain. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is accused of opening fire at the King Soopers market on March 22, 2021, killing a police officer, shoppers and store employees. In December, a judge ruled that Alissa was mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered him to be treated at the state mental hospital in Pueblo to see if he can be made well enough to face prosecution.