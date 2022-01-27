2 teens will be tried as adults in killing of 5 from Senegal

DENVER (AP) — Two teens charged with killing five recent immigrants from Senegal by setting fire to their house in Denver will continue to be tried as adults. A judge ruled this week that the trauma caused by the crime both locally and abroad required the possibility of a tough punishment. Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour are accused of starting 2020 fire out of revenge after the robbery of Bui’s cell phone. Investigators say they only realized later that they targeted the wrong people. The judge says he has never seen a case with “such gravity, consequence and loss.”