25-year-old Colorado skier found dead near Lost Trail resort

SULA, Mont. (AP) — A 25-year-old Colorado skier who went missing Thursday from the Lost Trail Ski Area on the Montana-Idaho border has been found dead. The man’s identity was not immediately released. He was reported missing after he failed to meet up with his party at the ski resort Thursday afternoon. The Ravalli Republic reports that his body was found on the Idaho side on Friday, after Ravalli County sheriffs officials, the Lost Trail ski patrol and other search and rescue teams looked for him. The efforts included a search by a thermal imaging drone operated by the sheriff’s detective.