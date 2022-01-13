Gov. Polis: Colorado strong after year of pandemic, disaster

By PATTY NIEBERG

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Gov. Jared Polis sought to rally a state besieged by a year of natural disasters, a mass shooting and the coronavirus pandemic in his annual state of the state address. Polis told lawmakers Thursday that Colorado will meet those challenges and others compounded by the increasing cost of living and spreading concerns about crime. The Democratic governor said his administration is seeking record investments in K-12 education. He said he wants to tackle climate change, curb the costs of doing business in Colorado and bolster the health care system to address mental health challenges and the strain on health care workers and systems posed by the pandemic.