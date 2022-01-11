Mountain lion enters condo lobby near Colorado ski resort

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Colorado euthanized a mountain lion that entered the main lobby of a condominium building at the base of Vail Ski Resort. Vail police officers were called to the Lionshead Village area Saturday after the feline was seen in and near several properties. The mountain lion entered the condo building, and police were able to confine it in a secure area. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers shot the mountain lion with a tranquilizer dart before euthanizing the animal because it was emaciated and in poor condition. Mountain lions are native to the area, but sightings are rare.