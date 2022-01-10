Colorado enacts crisis care standards for ambulances

DENVER (AP) — For the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado has implemented guidelines to try to ensure that ambulances are only used to take the most sick or injured patients to hospitals. The state health department re-enacted the crisis standards of care for emergency medical services on Friday because of the number of emergency medical staff out sick and high demand for ambulances. The standards were last implemented in April 2020. The standards allow ambulance services and crews to adjust who they take to the hospital and the kind of care they provide depending on the resources available at the time.