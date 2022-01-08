New lift ushers in ‘new era’ for Colorado’s oldest ski area

By SETH BOSTER

The Gazette

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A new $3 million chairlift is a game changer for Colorado’s oldest ski area. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the state-of-the-art triple chairlift at Howelsen Hill recently opened for visitors and residents of Steamboat Springs. It provides a more comfortable alternative to the clunky two-seater used for 50 years. With a fast, steep takeoff, the old Barrows lift held a notorious reputation around town and was particularly challenging for snowboarders. The ski area has been a training ground since 1915 for Olympians and hopefuls in the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. Howelsen claims North America’s largest natural ski jumping complex.