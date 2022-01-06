Some still don’t know fate of pets after Colorado wildfire

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and BRITTANY PETERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Most people safely evacuated from a fast-moving Colorado wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes last week. But dozens of homeowners either had pets who died, had to scramble to find them or still don’t know the fate of their dogs or cats. Many people have posted messages and photos of their pets on a Facebook page for missing animals. Others trying to help have also been posting photos of pets, mainly cats, sighted in their areas and offering to take in pets who can’t live with their owners in their temporary housing. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley says it has reunited over 25 pets with their owners since the fire destroyed homes in the communities of Louisville and Superior.